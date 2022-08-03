Fazil murder: 6 remanded to Mangaluru police custody

Fazil murder case: 6 remanded to Mangaluru police custody

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 03 2022, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 00:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Suhas Shetty, Mohan alias Nepali Mohan, Giridhar, Abhishek,  Srinivas and Deekshith, the suspects in the murder case of Mahammed Fazil, a resident of Surathkal, were remanded in the custody of Mangaluru police.

A person, who had lent his car to the suspect, is in police custody. The police arrested him on July 31.

The police custody of Shafiq (27), arrested in Praveen Nettaru murder case, has been extended by four days. 

The police arrested Shafique and Zakir on July 28. Four persons have been arrested in the murder case so far. All four plotted the murder, said the police.

Praveen Nettaru, BJP Yuva Morcha leader, was hacked to death in front of his chicken stall in Bellare on July 26.

Mangaluru
Karnataka News

