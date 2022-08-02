Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons so far

The Mangaluru City Police have arrested six persons in connection with the murder of Mohammed Fazil at Surathkal. Fazil was hacked to death outside a shop at Surathkal on the night of July 28.
Confirming the arrests, Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that the arrested are Suhas Shetty, Mohan alias Nepali Mohan, Giridhar, Abhishek, Shrinivas and Deekshith.
Also read: 2 more arrested in Praveen Nettaru murder case
The police on July 31 had arrested the owner of the car used by the assailants. Based on the inputs provided by the car owner, the police were able to get details on the assailants.
