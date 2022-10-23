FB user booked for objectionable comment against Congress leader Prathibha Kulai

The police have intensified a probe against a Facebook user for posting an objectionable comment on a video clipping of Congress leader Prathibha Kulai during her participation in the recent protest against the toll gate in Surathkal.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said, "two teams have been constituted to probe into the case. The police have registered a case under appropriate sections of the IPC following a complaint by a social activist. The police will arrest the accused at the earliest." The Women's Police station has registered a case against Shyama Sudarshan Bhat Hosamoole for sharing the video with an objectionable comment.

A case under sections 354 A (1) (iv) (making sexually coloured remarks) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of woman) of IPC, Section 67 of the IT act and provisions of The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Prathiba in her complaint had alleged that there was an attempt to defame her on social media.

Meanwhile, women leaders of like-minded organisations in a memorandum submitted to Commissioner urged police to book the accused under prevention of sexual harassment act and arrest him immediately. "The comment for the video clipping and photo is lewd in nature and women condemn it," they said.

Surathkal Block Congress President Umesh Dandakeri in a separate press meet condemned the attempt to tarnish the image of Prathibha Kulai on social media. BJP workers are backing the man who posted indecent comments and targeted her for participating actively in the protest against the toll gate in Surathkal," he alleged.

Kulai hopeful of justice

Prathibha Kulai told mediapersons after meeting Commissioner that she was hopeful of getting justice. "I am an Indian citizen and believe in the police. The commissioner has promised that the police will take stringent action. I had submitted a complaint to the police on Friday and FIR has been registered. This is an attempt to tarnish the image of a woman who fights for a cause in the society or tries to raise voice for a social justice." She said that she will lodge complaints with the Karnatak State Commission for women and National Commission for women on October 25.