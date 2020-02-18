Fear grips Kotepura residents as leopard spotted

The spotting of a leopard at Kotepura in Ullal has created fear among locals. A man suffered injuries when he tried to save a dog from a leopard attack on Monday night. The Forest Department has placed three cages in different locations to capture the leopard.

Several dogs have gone missing in the vicinity in the last few days. When a leopard tried to capture a dog, a man, Irfan chased it. The leopard left the dog and disappeared in the darkness. However, Irfan was injured while chasing.

It is said that leopard cubs would have reached Kotepura and surrounding areas during the flood eight months ago and they may be hiding in the Kandla bushes on the banks of River Nethravathi and reach Kotepura area during the night.

The movement of a leopard has been captured in the CCTV of a local masjid. As a result, Forest Department official Sowya is camping in Kotepura for the last four days.

The department has placed three cages. According to officials, the cage is placed in an area where the movement of leopard has been identified through pug marks. A dog and chicks have been placed in the cage to lure the leopard.

According to Forest Department officials, it could be a hyena or a leopard.

Local resident Akram Hussain said, “There is a fearful atmosphere at night. A leopard was spotted at Kodi, Kotepura and Senerebailu. Already, several dogs have gone missing. The CCTV has captured the movement of a leopard in the front yard of a house. The district administration and Forest Department should initiate measures to capture the leopard immediately.”

Irfan who was injured while saving a dog from leopard attack said, “Several stray dogs have gone missing. A Persian cat too went missing six months ago. No one believed it initially. We are scared over the safety of our children who visit the Madrasa in the morning and evening.”