Fear grips rural areas as more Covid cases detected

Kodagu has now been identified under the red zone and the Covid-19 cases are nearing 100. The number is expected to increase as 800 more reports are awaited.

Even though the cases were detected in only urban regions earlier, now the cases are being found in rural areas in large numbers. Corona warriors and people who do not have any travel history too are testing positive for Covid-19.

It has been a tedious task for the authorities to track the travel history of several patients. There has been a considerable increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Southern Kodagu.

The number of containment zones has increased. People in the containment areas have complained that they are not provided with essential items.

In most of the rural areas, the people have been following a voluntary lockdown. Entry to the villages in Southern Kodagu has been denied for people from outside.

DHO office sanitised

As two of the Covid-19 positive health workers attended a meeting at the office of the District Health and Family Welfare Officer in Madikeri, the office was sanitised on Tuesday.

Permanent and contractual staff working in the office were home quarantined. Some officials too have been home quarantined.