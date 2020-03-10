Fear of Covid-19 leaves tourist spots deserted in Kodagu

Favourite tourist spots in Kodagu wear a deserted look following the fear of Covid-19. The most favoured destinations such as Raja Seat, Talacauvery and Dubar, are bereft of visitors.

As five cases in Kerala have been confirmed for Covid-19, the health department has maintained a high alert in Karike, Makutta and Kutta villages of Kodagu, which share a border with Kerala. Extra caution has been maintained at check posts. The officials have kept an eye on the people returning from foreign countries.

Crowds have thinned down significantly at Raja Seat, which is one among the famous tourist spots in Madikeri. Similar scenes were witnessed in Omkareshwara Temple, Bhagandeshwara Temple and also at Talacauvery.

Newly married couples from Karnataka and neighbouring states spent their time in Dubare during the months of March, April and May. However, following Covid-19’s threat, young couples have chosen not to visit Dubare and Kaveri Nisargadhama this year.

The vendors in the area state that the number of tourists has decreased significantly since last week. Nobody is getting down to the waters in Dubare.

The local vendors who depend on tourism activities for their livelihood, said that the crowds would diminish and only techies and newly married couples would visit Dubare during the examination season. But, even they have not turned up this year.

“There were almost no tourists on Monday and Tuesday,” they complained.

The outbreak of the disease has also delivered a blow to the resort and homestay businesses.

Two years of continuous floods had left a bad impact on tourism activities. When things started getting better, tourism has faced another serious challenge in the form of the Covid-19 disease. If the situation persists, the business would undergo a tremendous loss, say owners of the homestays.

Demand for masks

After several cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the demand for masks shot up in Madikeri as well.

People walking on the roads were seen wearing masks.

Poultry business hit

The rate of poultry meat has fallen drastically, owing to the effect of Covid-19. Poultry shops in the town, Kushalnagar and Suntikoppa were bereft of customers since Saturday.

The rate of chicken per kg has fallen to a mere Rs 70. In Madikeri, poultry meat cost

Rs 80 per kg on Tuesday. Three months earlier, the price stood at Rs 160 to Rs 180.

Raju, owner of Chicken Centre, at FMC College Road in Madikeri said that the sales have come down drastically compared to the last week.

“The poultry business is going through hard times,” he said.

The people have been seeing mutton as an alternative, which is priced at Rs 540 to Rs 560 per kg. The demand for fish has increased too.

Non-vegetarian hotels are not an exception to the Covid-19 effect. A hotel staff member said the customers have stopped taken chicken items.