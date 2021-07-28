Fear of highway collapsing in Kodagu, following rain

Fear of highway collapsing in Kodagu, following heavy rain

  Jul 28 2021
Sandbags have been placed to protect the highway in Kodagu district.

There is a fear that the national and state highway that provides connectivity in Kodagu district will collapse, following heavy rain that lashed the district in the last week.

The increase in moisture content has made the soil lose.

Even rivers had flowed on the highway at several places in the district. The groundwater is flowing on the highway at Madenadu in 2nd Monnangeri.

In addition, water from the hilly areas is also flowing on the highway.

Fear has gripped the travellers on the impending danger of the collapse of the road. The labourers are engaged in diverting the flow of water by the side of the road, said, villagers.

Prior to last year's massive landslide at Gajagiri betta that claimed the lives of the chief priest of Talacauvery and his family members, there was a huge flow of groundwater from the hilly area.

