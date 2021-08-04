Fear of increase in Covid-19 cases haunts Kodagu

The Covid-19 cases, which were on a decline in Kodagu, are on the rise again. A high alert is being maintained in the district as it shares its border with Kerala, where the cases have increased manifold.

Inspection has been intensified at the check posts at the district borders. Health staff are deployed for duty.

Only those who have RT-PCR negative certificates obtained within 72 hours are being allowed inside the district.

Those who have been vaccinated with both doses should also carry an RT-PCR negative report. Those who do not possess the required document are sent back.

Rise in Covid-19 cases

The rise in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases has created fear among the public.

The district witnessed a high mortality rate during the second wave of Covid-19.

Now, the fear of the possible third wave has been a cause of concern.

Kodagu district was unlocked only a few weeks ago. If the lockdown is imposed again, all activities, including tourism, will come to a halt.

After the unlock process, places of interest were made open to the tourists. However, as a precautionary measure, river rafting in Dubare was banned, following an order by the district administration. People in the tourism sector are worried.

Health department staff said that the people visiting the tourist sites in the district are made to undergo RT-PCR tests. The samples are collected on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal has issued an order stating that the lodges, hotels, homestays and resorts which provide accommodation for tourists from Kerala and Maharastra should compulsorily obtain the RT-PCR negative certificate issued during the last 72 hours.

She said that high precaution is maintained as the district shares border with Kerala.

Meanwhile, Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah suggested implementing a weekend lockdown. He said he will speak to the chief minister in this regard.

Sports events cancelled

Various rural sports scheduled in the current month are likely to be cancelled.

Sports activities were started in marshy fields in Biligiri, Aruvattoklu and Somwarpet during the last week of July. The sports events were discontinued after the flash floods and landslides in 2018.