Female leopard gets trapped in fence, dies

A leopard that got trapped in a fence of a paddy field, near Golihole in Byndoor taluk, died on Saturday morning.

The big cat is said to have strayed into the human habitat in search of food.

The three-year-old female leopard was severely injured in its legs. The fence was made from iron objects, it is said. The post mortem of the leopard was conducted as per the procedure.

The trapped leopard was unattended for hours together and in the struggle to get out its legs, the feline severely injured itself, sources said.

A large number of people gathered at the spot in the morning and the officials of the forest department were informed about the incident.

Deputy Conservator of Forest (Kundapur Division) Kamala K, Assistant Conservator of Forest Lohith,

RFO of Byndoor Prabhakar Kulal and others rushed to spot to conduct the procedures following the death of the big cat.

Sources added that the leopard had also sustained deep wounds in other parts of its body while trying to escape from the fence.

After the post mortem, a case under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act was registered.