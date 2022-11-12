Ferdinand Kittel’s statue unveiled in Mangaluru

Kittel's great-great-grandson Yves Patrick Meyer and Germany's deputy consul general Friedrich Birgelen were present on the occasion

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 12 2022, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2022, 05:06 ist
Kannada lexicographer and grammarian Rev Dr Ferdinand Kittel's statue was unveiled on Saturday by Kittel's nieces Almuth Barbara Elenore Meier of Germany and Kittel's grandson Y Patrick Meier at the premises of Karnataka Theological College, Balmath in the city. Credit: DH Photo/Fakhruddin H

The statue of Kannada lexicographer Rev Dr Ferdinand Kittel was unveiled on the Karnataka Theological College campus at Balmatta by his great-granddaughter Almuth Barbara Eleonore Meyer (Kittel) in the city on Saturday.

On the occasion, former vice-chancellor of Hampi Kannada University B A Viveka Rai said, “Many English-Kannada dictionaries have been published so far. But Kittel’s dictionary stands as the number one Kannada-English dictionary even to date. We need a similarly updated dictionary.” 

Prof Rai demanded that a road, near the college, where Kittel spent most of his time, should be named after him.

He said that all works by Kittel should be digitised for future generations. 

Kittel’s great-great-grandson Yves Patrick Meyer and Germany’s deputy consul general Friedrich Birgelen were present on the occasion.

