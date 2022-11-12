Ferdinand Kittel’s statue unveiled in Mangaluru

The statue of Kannada lexicographer Rev Dr Ferdinand Kittel was unveiled on the Karnataka Theological College campus at Balmatta by his great-granddaughter Almuth Barbara Eleonore Meyer (Kittel) in the city on Saturday.
On the occasion, former vice-chancellor of Hampi Kannada University B A Viveka Rai said, “Many English-Kannada dictionaries have been published so far. But Kittel’s dictionary stands as the number one Kannada-English dictionary even to date. We need a similarly updated dictionary.”
Prof Rai demanded that a road, near the college, where Kittel spent most of his time, should be named after him.
He said that all works by Kittel should be digitised for future generations.
Kittel’s great-great-grandson Yves Patrick Meyer and Germany’s deputy consul general Friedrich Birgelen were present on the occasion.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Late realisations
In Krishna’s in-box, and out-group
The man who gave the modern novel a quixotic beginning
'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to release in 2023
Centenarians vote in Himachal election
Was not satisfied with 'Hera Pheri 3' script: Akshay
More fun in films: George Clooney on political plunge
Let's not judge India by one defeat: Sachin Tendulkar
Whitefield Metro, a wait too long for Bengaluru!...
'Veer Zaara' clocks 18 years; Preity Zinta shares post