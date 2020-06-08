Few mosques open in Dakshina Kannada

With the government allowing people to enter places of worship, the Zeenath Baksh Central Jumma Masjid at Bunder in Mangaluru allowed the faithful to offer congregational prayer (Namaz) on Monday, by adhering to the guidelines of the government.

Only a few mosques in the district have allowed people to offer prayers on their premises.

Sanitisers were arranged at the entrance of Zeenath Baksh Central Jumma Masjid for the faithful to sanitise their hands. The worshippers were asked to get the prayer mats as well.

Meanwhile, Ullal Juma Masjid and Seyyid Madani Dargah have decided not to hold congregational prayers in all mosques coming under its jurisdiction till June 30.