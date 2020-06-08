Few mosques open in Dakshina Kannada

Few mosques open in Dakshina Kannada

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 08 2020, 23:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 23:52 ist
The faithful offer congregational prayers at Zeenath Baksh Central Jumma Masjid at Bunder in Mangaluru on Monday.

With the government allowing people to enter places of worship, the Zeenath Baksh Central Jumma Masjid at Bunder in Mangaluru allowed the faithful to offer congregational prayer (Namaz) on Monday, by adhering to the guidelines of the government.

Only a few mosques in the district have allowed people to offer prayers on their premises.

Sanitisers were arranged at the entrance of Zeenath Baksh Central Jumma Masjid for the faithful to sanitise their hands. The worshippers were asked to get the prayer mats as well.

Meanwhile, Ullal Juma Masjid and Seyyid Madani Dargah have decided not to hold congregational prayers in all mosques coming under its jurisdiction till June 30.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mosques
congregational prayer
Zeenath Baksh Central Jumma Masjid
Mangaluru
Dakshina Kannada

What's Brewing

'Bank credit growth will dive to 1% due to COVID-19'

'Bank credit growth will dive to 1% due to COVID-19'

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

 