Fewer people turn up to buy essentials

Fewer people and vehicles were seen in Shanivarasanthe town during the relaxation time given for the purchase of essential items on Wednesday.

Merchants, selling milk, vegetables, fruits, liquor, fish and meat were disappointed due to the low turnout of customers.

Police personnel issued warnings to close the shops as the clock turned 10 am.

However, a beeline was seen in front of the District Central Cooperative Bank on Shanivarasanthe-Hosur Road. People waited till 12 noon.

In Virajpet, people utilised the relaxation time between 6 am and 10 am, to purchase necessary items. People from the nearby rural areas too came to the town for purchasing.

Long queues were found in front of the banks and ATMs. People also purchased groceries and medicine. There were fewer customers at vegetable and fruit stalls.

Only two-wheelers were allowed on the road during the relaxation period. The rest of the vehicles were allowed only if there was an emergency.

Coorg Avenue Super Market provided food kits to around 100 autorickshaw drivers.

Tahsildar Yoganand and Town Police Station SI Jagadish D Shetty were present.

In Gonikoppa, alternative routes were identified by the police department to avoid traffic chaos in the market road. As a result, the people purchased essentials without any confusion.

There was a demand for groceries and vegetables.

People got vaccinated at the centre opened at government primary school.