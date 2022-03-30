Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with students, teachers and parents during the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on April 1, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a much-awaited annual event as the Prime Minister himself responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in a live programme, he told reporters at his office.

He said that Pariksha Pe Charcha will be streamed not only across India but also in other countries reaching out to the Indian diaspora.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the bigger movement - ‘Exam Warriors’ - led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youth.

Students, teachers and parents who will get to ask questions to the Prime Minister have been short-listed on the basis of an online creative writing competition on a bouquet of themes.

Over 15.7 lakh participants had registered this year for the creative writing competition.

The event will be live telecast on Doordarshan (DD National, DD News, DD India), radio channels, TV channels, digital media, including YouTube channels and others.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ekkur, Principal N S Yadav and others were present.