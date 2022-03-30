Fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on April 1

Fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on April 1

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 30 2022, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 22:56 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with students, teachers and parents during the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on April 1, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a much-awaited annual event as the Prime Minister himself responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in a live programme, he told reporters at his office.

He said that Pariksha Pe Charcha will be streamed not only across India but also in other countries reaching out to the Indian diaspora.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the bigger movement - ‘Exam Warriors’ - led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youth. 

Students, teachers and parents who will get to ask questions to the Prime Minister have been short-listed on the basis of an online creative writing competition on a bouquet of themes.

Over 15.7 lakh participants had registered this year for the creative writing competition.

The event will be live telecast on Doordarshan (DD National, DD News, DD India), radio channels, TV channels, digital media, including YouTube channels and others.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ekkur, Principal N S Yadav and others were present. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Pariksha Pe Charcha
fifth edition
Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V
Dakshina Kannada

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

 