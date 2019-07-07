Film artiste Jafri Changappa no more

Film artiste Jafri Changappa no more

DH News Service
DH News Service, Virajpet,
  • Jul 07 2019, 22:35pm ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2019, 22:44pm ist

Noted theatre and film artiste from the district, Machimanda Jafri Changappa passed away on Saturday. He was 80.

Being a theatre artiste, Jafri Changappa had established a theatre organisation and staged several plays during the 1970s. Eventually, he entered the film industry and acted in ‘Nada Mann; Nada Kool’ and National award winning ‘Mandara Poov’ Kodava films.

Ranga Pratishtana president Addanda Cariappa and various other theatre artistes paid tributes to Jafri Changappa on his demise.

The final rites were performed on Sunday.

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

Machimanda Jafri Changappa
passes away
theatre and film artiste
Kodagu
Comments (+)
 