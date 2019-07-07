Film artiste Jafri Changappa no more

Noted theatre and film artiste from the district, Machimanda Jafri Changappa passed away on Saturday. He was 80.

Being a theatre artiste, Jafri Changappa had established a theatre organisation and staged several plays during the 1970s. Eventually, he entered the film industry and acted in ‘Nada Mann; Nada Kool’ and National award winning ‘Mandara Poov’ Kodava films.

Ranga Pratishtana president Addanda Cariappa and various other theatre artistes paid tributes to Jafri Changappa on his demise.

The final rites were performed on Sunday.