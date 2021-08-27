Film enthusiasts look forward to Kodava films

Kodagu, the land of brave soldiers and known for its unique culture, is all set to make its own mark in showbiz.

'Nadapeda Asha', a full-fledged feature film produced in the Kodava language and with Kodava artistes, will hit the screens on September 6.

The film is based on a novel by writer Nagesh Kaluru. Incidentally, the work 'Nadapeda Asha' on which is the film is based, has been selected for the book award conferred by Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy.

Kottukattira Prakash, who had directed the film 'Kodagra Sipayi' has directed the film 'Nadapeda Asha'. He has produced 12 films and directed four films.

Actor Bollajira B Ayyappa is playing the male protagonist in the film while Nellachanda Rishi Poovamma is his counterpart. Addanda Anita Cariappa is playing the role of an anganwadi worker.

The challenges faced by women are effectively portrayed in the film, said the film crew.

Eramanda Harini Vijay, Vanchira Vittal Nanaiah, Tatanda Prabha Nanaiah, Cheruvalanda Sujala Nanaiah, Ajjikuttira Prithvi Subbaiah, Puttarira Arun Kalaiah, Eramanda Kesari Bojamma, Bollajira Yamuna Ayyappa, Battira Kaveri Joyappa and others are in the cast.

Major scenes in the movie have been shot in Kodagu. Kodava culture has been featured in the film.

Producer of the film Harini Vijay said that the film is about the family of a soldier and it speaks about a women's perspective in society.

Another producer Kottukattira Yashoda Prakash said that the main objective of producing the film is to introduce Kodava culture to the rest of the world. The film is not made for profit.

Director Kottukattira Prakash said that various issues such as wild animal menace and gun license have been portrayed in the film.

As there is a shortage of theatres in the district, the film team has made arrangements to screen the movie in Kodava Samaja and Arebhashe Gowda Samaja buildings.

The film will be screened at the Kodava Samaja in Moornadu, Napoklu and Virajpet.

A theatre in Madikeri is closed and another theatre in Kushalnagar has not been reopened.

Bollajira B Ayyappa, the lead actor, said that the screening will be done with Covid-19 guidelines. New talents have been cast in the film.