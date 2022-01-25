Financial aid hiked for dairy farmers

The financial assistance given to dairy farmers in case of death from the Dairy Farmers' Welfare Trust of Dakshina Kannada Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (DKMUL) has been hiked to Rs 50,000, said DKMUL President Raviraj Hegde.

Earlier, in case of the death of a DKMUL member, the dependents were given Rs 25,000 as assistance through the Trust. Now, it has been hiked to Rs 50,000, he said.

However, to avail of the benefit, the members should have supplied milk to the dairy for the last two years. The dependents of the deceased member can submit an application with relevant documents through the milk producers society to avail the benefit, Hedge added.