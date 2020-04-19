FIR against 6 for unauthorized stay in resort

Madikeri rural police have registered a first information report (FIR) against six persons on the charge of staying at a resort at Vatekadu in Hodduru, by obtaining medical passes after furnishing false information, in violation of the lockdown regulations.

Tourists Benaka Kumar, Sandeep, Vinay, Padmashree and Rakshina have been taken to the police custody. A car used by them has also been seized.

The police have also named resort owner Vinod Chinnappa in the FIR.

The police said Vinod Chinnappa had provided wrong information about the health of his mother and availed pass on April 14 to call others to Kodagu.

The tourists are from Bengaluru and Tumakuru origin. The incident came to light during a joint raid conducted by Madikeri rural police and Kodagu CCB police.

Earlier, the district administration had temporarily sealed a resort for allegedly accommodating tourists.

SP Dr Suman D Pennekar said that some people from other districts have been trying to stay in the resorts and homestays here violating the lockdown orders.

Stern action will be taken against such people and also against the owners of the resort, she added.