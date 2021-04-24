Fire breaks out at chemicals manufacturing unit; no casualties

Fire breaks out at chemicals manufacturing unit

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 24 2021, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 19:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStockPhoto

A fire broke out at a speciality chemicals manufacturing unit within the Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) at Bajpe here on Saturday afternoon, but there were no casualties, police said.

They said local people heard heard an explosion and saw thick smoke billowing out of the Catasynth Specialty Chemicals Limited in the MSEZ. No casualties were reported, they said.

The operation to douse the flames is on by fire tenders from Kadri fire station, Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers (MCF), New Mangalore Port Trust and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), police said.

The Catasynth Speciality Chemicals operates a greenfield facility in the zone, manufacturing petroleum by-products. The exact reason for the mishap and the extent of loss are yet to be ascertained, the sources said.

Karnataka
Mangaluru

