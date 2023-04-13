Fire breaks out near helipad after CM Bommai's landing in Udupi, damage averted

A major accident was averted at a helipad in Udupi district of Karnataka on Thursday where Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived enroute to his visit to Kollur Mookambika temple.
A fire broke out near the Areshiroor helipad during the take-off of a helicopter after the chief minister's convoy had left the helipad to the temple.
Also Read: Karnataka polls: As BJP faces ire over tickets, CM goes on temple run
Sources said the blaze, believed to have originated from the helicopter fan, was extinguished by the fire service personnel before it could cause any major damage. The situation was quickly brought under control by the fire brigade. Bommai, accompanied by his wife, continued with their trip to the Kollur temple and offered pooja.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks
K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy
Act now to avoid a water crisis
Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 as Benzema strikes again
Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries
DH Toon | BJP faces heat in K'taka over milk politics
Assam: Over 11K Bihu artists to attempt Guinness record