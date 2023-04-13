Fire breaks out at helipad after Bommai lands in Udupi

Fire breaks out near helipad after CM Bommai's landing in Udupi, damage averted

A fire broke out near the Areshiroor helipad during the take-off of a helicopter after the chief minister's convoy had left the helipad to the temple

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 13 2023, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 14:52 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

A major accident was averted at a helipad in Udupi district of Karnataka on Thursday where Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived enroute to his visit to Kollur Mookambika temple.

A fire broke out near the Areshiroor helipad during the take-off of a helicopter after the chief minister's convoy had left the helipad to the temple.

Also  Read: Karnataka polls: As BJP faces ire over tickets, CM goes on temple run

Sources said the blaze, believed to have originated from the helicopter fan, was extinguished by the fire service personnel before it could cause any major damage. The situation was quickly brought under control by the fire brigade. Bommai, accompanied by his wife, continued with their trip to the Kollur temple and offered pooja.

