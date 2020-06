Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services (KSFES) is all set to fill up vacant posts of 1,567 fire personnel.

As notified by the government, the department will recruit candidates to the post of Fire Station Officers (36), Fireman Drivers (227), Driver Mechanics (82) and Firemen (1,222). Eligible candidates should submit applications online by logging on to www.ksp.gov.in before July 20, a press release stated.