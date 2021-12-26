Fire destroys goods at hardware showroom

Fire destroys goods at hardware showroom

DHNS
DHNS, Byndoor,
  • Dec 26 2021, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 23:15 ist
Fire in a hardware showroom at Mullikatte in Kundapura.

An accidental fire in a hardware showroom destroyed goods at Mullikatte Junction in Kundapura taluk on late Saturday night.

The shop belongs to Harish Kotari. The fire was noticed when Kotari was locking the showroom at night.

As there were paints, pipes and other commodities, the fire spread fast throughout the entire showroom. A short circuit is said to be the cause behind the fire.

The tenders from Kundapura and Byndoor along with police personnel and local residents helped in dousing the fire.

There were a clinic, bakery, medical shop, cyber centre and a financial institution in the building where the showroom was situated.

