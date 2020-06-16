Fire personnel of NMPT remove tight rope from bull’s neck

An extraordinary act of service was seen from New Mangalore Port Trust's (NMPT) fire department personnel when they succeeded in rescuing a bull from near death.

A rope around the neck of the bull, allegedly tied by cattle lifters to drag it away, had turned into a noose. Many citizens in Panambur and Surathkal along with the help of Animal Care Trust (ACT) had been attempting to release the rope around its neck since February. They had used animal nets and rope lasso cutter but had remained unsuccessful in all there attempts.

On June 13, the bull was seen entering the NMPT dock area in order to drink water. But the bull turned aggressive and did not allow anyone to come near it.

A month ago, one of the volunteers from ACT had suffered injuries on his leg while attempting to approach the bull. Well aware about the risks, the fire personnel drove the bull to an enclosed area and offered food, water in order become familiar with the bull.

After much pampering, the bull calmed down and allowed the fire department personnel to remove the rope from the neck on Sunday night. The tight rope had caused a wound around the bull’s neck, which would require veterinary care and treatment. NMPT chairman A V Ramana congratulated the staff involved in the noble service.

The area near the New Mangalore Port Trust has been home to hundreds of stray cattle. After the rehabilitation of residents, who were residing in the harbour project area, many domesticated cattle were left behind. Hence, the abandoned cattle continue to roam around the port area. The number of cattle which was around 500 had shrunk to 100.

The cattle are now easy prey for cattle traffickers. ACT had recently urged police to prevent cattle lifters from killing the stray cows.