Fire station in NR Pura likely to get own building

The Fire and Emergency Services station in Narasimharajapura is likely to get its own building shortly. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had announced 10 fire service stations in the state under KSAFE II project while presenting the budget on March 5.

The fire service station was sanctioned to the taluk on April 25, 2011. Without own building, the station was functioning from a building inside APMC yard.

Prior to 2011, the residents had to depend on fire service station at Shivamogga or Bhadravathi in case of fire mishap or natural calamity. Though the government had sanctioned a fire service station and two-acre land was earmarked for the purpose at Simse in Nagalapura Gram Panchayat jurisdiction, it was not materialised for several years.

The roads in N R Pura taluk is narrow. In case of emergency, the fire and emergency services department was finding it difficult to reach the spot. The residents had been demanding to construct a building for the fire service station on the outskirts of the town.

Accordingly, two acre land for the station at Hiluvalli village was handed over to the department of fire and emergency services on February 13, 2017.

As announced by the CM, along with new building, the department will also get new fire tender and other equipment to douse the fire.

Fire service station Assistant Sub Inspector Henry D’Souza said, “Separate borewell was drilled for the water requirement of the station. We have written to the authorities seeking boat, life jacket and other equipments.

MLA T D Raje Gowda said that a proposal was sent to the government seeking fund for the construction of building for fire service station. Accordingly, the Chief Minister had announced in the budget. Once the fund is released, the building will be constructed in the land earmarked for the purpose.