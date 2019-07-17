First batch of pilgrims leave for Hajj

The flight carrying the first batch of Hajj pilgrims from the undivided Dakshina Kannada district left Mangaluru International Airport on Wednesday.

While the first flight carried 150 pilgrims, a total of 747 pilgrims from Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kodagu and Udupi districts will leave for Hajj. On Thursday, two batches with a total of 299 pilgrims will leave. On Friday, two more batches with 298 pilgrims will leave Mangaluru Airport.

The Hajj pilgrimage this year will include 610 people from Dakshina Kannada, 20 from Hassan, six from Chikkamagaluru, 39 from Kodagu and 72 from Udupi.

District In-charge Minister U T Khader, who addressed the programme held by the Mangaluru Haj Camp organising committee, appealed to the pilgrims to pray for peace and harmony in the country.

Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has sponsored the travel of 11 Ulemas from Dakshina Kannada. Dakshina Kannada Khazi Al Haj Twakha Ahmmed Musliyar blessed the occasion.

Karnataka State Haj Committee member K M Aboobakar Siddiq said that 8,739 pilgrims are leaving from Hajj from all over the country this year.

Customs facilities

In a press release, Customs Additional Commissioner Imamuddin Ahmad has said that prominent boards have been displayed at the Mangaluru Airport to ensure that each pilgrim makes use of the customs facilities provided in the Rules, Procedures and Regulations. A special mention of the Citizen Charter of CBIC is also displayed prominently so that every passenger knows his enshrined Rights and Duties by the CBIC.

“In case of any doubts or issues regarding Customs formalities, the passenger should directly contact the Departure Superintendent for quick redressal. Mangalore Customs is committed to address any/all issues so as to ensure that every passenger is fully appraised and compliance maintained by each citizen. The team leader and assistant commissioner on duty are also available for help and guidance wherever required,” he has said.