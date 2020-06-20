First flight from Qatar lands in Mangaluru

First flight from Qatar lands in Mangaluru

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 20 2020, 23:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 23:43 ist
Passengers at Hamad International Airport in Qatar ready to fly to Mangaluru.

The first flight under Vande Bharat Mission from Qatar landed at Mangaluru International Airport on Friday evening. There were 185 people including five infants on board. 

Thousands of people had remained stranded in Qatar following the lockdown. Without the flight services, many were in distress. Members of different organisations had been appealing to the Centre and state governments to arrange flight services to rescue the stranded people. 

Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) joint secretary Subrahmanya Hebbagilu, vice president Mahesh Gowda and others also had submitted a memorandum to officials.

Subrahmanya Hebbagilu said there are 30,000 Kannadigas residing in Qatar.

As many as 3,000 among them had registered to return to their homes.

“Already two flights had reached Bengaluru,” said sources.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

First flight
from Qatar
lands
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

 