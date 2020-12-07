First phase of GP polls for 778 seats on Dec 22

First phase of GP polls in Kodagu on December 22

  • Dec 07 2020, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 00:38 ist
Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy

The first phase of Gram Panchayat (GP) elections for 66 Gram Panchayats consisting of 778 seats will be held on December 22.

As per the directions of the State Election Commission, the election will be held in GPs in Madikeri and Somwarpet taluk in the first phase, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

The last date for submitting nominations is December 11. The nominations will be scrutinised on December 12 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is December 14. The polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm.

The polling will be held for Galibeedu (10 seats), Makkandooru (7 seats), Kalakeri Nidugane (10 seats), Kadagadali (11 seats), Maragodu (10 seats), Hoskeri (9 seats), Kanthoory Moornadu (21 seats), Hoddoru (15 seats), Hakathooru (8 seats), Mekeri (10 seats), Made (13), Sampaje (8), Chembu (10), Peraje (10), Karike (11), Bhagamandala (11), Ayyangeri (7), Kundacheri (8), Bengooru Cherambane (12), Ballamavati (8), Emmemadu (9), Napoklu (23), Kunjila-Kakkabbe (14), Konanjageri (9) and Nariyandada (15) in Madikeri taluk.

In Somwarpet taluk, the elections will be held for Kodlipete (15), Byadagotta (9), Bessooru (13), Handli (11), Shanivarasanthe (10), Dundalli (13), Nidtha (13), Alooru (15), Gowdalli (10), Doddamalthe (9), Shanthalli (7), Tholooru Shettalli (8), Bettadalli (7), Hanagallu (12), Chowdlu (14), Belooru (15), Kiragandooru (10), Aigooru (11), Nerugalale (12), Ganagooru (8), Nellihudikeri (20), Valnooru Thyagathooru (11), Nanjarayapattana (8), Guddehosooru (18), Koodige (15), Koodumangaluru (24), Mullusoge (23), Hebbale (14), Torenooru (10), Shirangala (9), Chettalli (15), Kedakal (8), Kodagarahalli (10), Kambibane (6), 7th Hosakote (10), Nakooru Shirangala (8), Suntikoppa (20), Haradooru (11), Madapura (16) and Garvale (5).

Depositing arms

As per the directions of the state election commission, all those who possess arms (guns, revolver) should deposit it with the nearest police station under the Arms Act by 5 pm on December 8.

Only those who possess exemption certificate are exempted from depositing their arms. Those with criminal antecedents should deposit their arms even if they possess an exemption certificate, clarified the deputy commissioner. 

