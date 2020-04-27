Fish trucks from other states banned from entering DK

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary directed the district administration to ban the entry of trucks carrying fish from other states into Dakshina Kannada district.

Poojary took a decision after video clippings on social media revealed how social distancing rules were violated during the unloading and selling of fish in the market. As maintaining of social distance is mandatory to check spread of coronavirus, it was decided to prohibit the entry of trucks laden with fish into Bunder.

After the ban on deep sea fishing following the announcement of lockdown in Karnataka, many trucks carrying fish from Goa, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu were reaching Mangaluru daily in order to supply fish.

As hundreds of people were thronging Bunder area to purchase fish during the auctioning of fish from trucks, many felt the need to ban the entry of trucks from outside the state.

Meanwhile, officials have identified 10 places near the shore to help traditional fishermen sell the fish catch and also maintain social distance.