Fish vendor attacked: Rs 2.15 lakh looted

Fish vendor attacked: Rs 2.15 lakh looted

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 05 2022, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 23:26 ist

Unidentified people wearing masks who arrived in a car allegedly assaulted a fish vendor before fleeing with Rs 2.15 lakh, on NH 66 at Adamkudru, on Saturday morning.

The injured is Mustafa (45) from Mukkacheri in Ullal.

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said enmity is suspected to be the reason for the attack and people who attacked him were conversing in Beary language.

Mustafa is recuperating in a hospital in Thokkottu.

In a complaint, Mustafa said that the incident occurred when he was travelling to Mangaluru fisheries harbour to collect fish in his tempo. Moosa from Mastikatte was accompanying him.

When the tempo reached Adamkudru, a car waylaid him. Three masked men who alighted from the car demanded the cash bag from him. When he refused, they tried to assault him with a lethal weapon.

Mustafa said that he held the weapon in his hand when they tried to wield it on him.

ACP Dinakar Shetty visited the spot. A case has been registered at Kankanady Town Police Station. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

fish vendor attacked
looted
Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days

When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days

'Maladaptation': How not to cope with climate change

'Maladaptation': How not to cope with climate change

 