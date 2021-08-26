Fisheries minister to visit Kodagu

Fisheries, Port and Inland Transport Minister S Angara will be on an official visit to the district on August 27.
He will inaugurate the decennial celebrations of Arebhashe Literature and Culture Academy at 10.30 am. Later, at 12 pm, he will visit the office of progressive farmer Mandrira Tejas Nanaiah in Kaggodlu.
The minister will conduct a progress review meeting with the department officials, at Farm Air Resort in Guddehosuru, at 1.45 am.
Later, he will pay a visit to the fish rearing centre in Harangi. He will also visit the fish rearing ponds belonging to M T Vijayendra in Garaganduru at 4.15 pm, stated a release by the minister’s special duty officer M Mallikarjun.
