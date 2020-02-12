Fisheries policy likely to be introduced in budget: Kota

The Comprehensive Fisheries Policy is likely to be introduced in the upcoming state budget, Minister for Muzrai, Fisheries and Inland Transport Kota Srinivas Poojary said.

He was speaking at the inaugural programme of a workshop organised for fishermen on the facilities being provided by the fisheries department and the distribution of various facilities to the beneficiaries, organised at Matsyagandhi Sabhabhavana in Bunder on Wednesday.

Stating that the policy will ensure measures towards the preservation of fisheries resources, the minister said that the proposal for the third phase of fisheries port in Mangaluru is likely to get an approval in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

E-office and Sakala schemes will be implemented in Muzrai, fisheries and inland transport departments. There are plans to set up ‘Matsyadarshini’ stalls of fish delicacies in selected districts except for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Karwar, the minister said.

“About 32 acres of land has been handed over to the fisheries department, towards the construction of a port in Hejamadi, to be built at a cost of Rs 132 crore,” the minister said and expressed hope of receiving assistance from the Central government towards desilting and other related works at the jetties.

A team, comprising officials and fishermen, will go on a tour to Goa to study the feasibility of floating jetty in the district. There are a lot of contradicting opinions among the fishermen community in the district on the same, Poojary said.

The minister said asked the nationalised banks not to harass the fisherwomen who have availed loans and are awaiting the loan waiver amount to be credited to their bank accounts. “The government has already given an undertaking in this regard and the amount will be transferred to the bank accounts in a due course. The loan availed by 23,000 fisherwomen, to the tune of Rs 60 crore during 2017-18 and 2018-19 has been waived by the government.”

Trawl nets, fishing kit, equipment for inland fisheries, financial assistance for traditional boat engines, subsidy for fisheries safety equipment, Kisan credit card and assistance for government schools to set up aquariums, were handed over to the beneficiaries by the minister.

The minister released a handbook on safe fisheries was on the occasion.

Fisheries department deputy director D Tippeswamy, corporator Abdul Lateef, Purse Seine Fisheries Association honourary president Umesh, president Mohan Bengre and Trawl Boat Fisheries Association president Nitin Kumar were present.