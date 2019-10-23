Fisherman lost in sea for 13 hours, rescued

A fisherman from Odisha, who was lost in sea for nearly 13 hours, was finally rescued by Coast Guard on Wednesday evening.

According to Coast Guard Commander S S Dasila, the rescued fisherman was identified as Goraya Rao (33), a native of Odisha. He had left for fishing on fishing boat Shaional Angel from Mangaluru Port. He accidentally fell into the sea while fishing at Malpe Light House in the wee hours (3 am) on Wednesday.

After he accidentally fell into the water, a distress message was sent to the Coastal Security Police in Malpe, who in turn informed the Coast Guard. Indian Coast Guard Ship Savitribai Phule which was deployed off Karnataka coast was alerted and the ship was able to trace the fisherman.

The fisherman who was rescued at around 4 pm was completely exhausted.

He was given food and first-aid. Later, the fisherman was shifted to NMPT and was handed over to the Coastal Security Police. Coast Guard Commander Dasila said the zeal for life of the fisherman, who remained afloat for more than 13 hrs, should be appreciated.