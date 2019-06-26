Fishermen demand subsidies from govt

Members of the Boloor Mogaveera Mahasabha have urged the state government to provide subsidies to owners of fishing boats.

Addressing reporters in Mangaluru on Tuesday, association president Rajashekhar Karkera said that the fishermen are passing through hard times due to a decline in fish catch.

“The lives of fishermen are at stake. In order to provide relief, the Mahasabha will distribute 25 kg of rice to the families of affected fishermen at the Boloor Mogaveera Grama Sabhangana at Bolooru on June 30 at 10.30 am,” he said.

Justice Forum president Dayananda Kotian will preside, Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath will inaugurate, Karkera added.

“The association has been distributing boat ferry passes at concession rates to students and senior citizens at Tannirbavi, Bokkapatna Bengre, Kudrolo Bengre and Kudru areas. Pensions to senior citizens and scholarships to meritorious students are also being provided by the Mahasabha,” the president stated.

He, meanwhile, stated that the Dakshina Kannada district Mogaveera Mahasabha will submit a memorandum to the state government requesting necessary facilities such as subsidies to fishermen.

Association general secretary Subhash Kunder, members Yashvanth Mendon,Taranath Gurikar and Somashekhar Gurikar were present at the press meet.