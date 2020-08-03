Fishermen offer Samudra Puja

Seeking blessings for bounteous catch and a safe and secure season, fishermen and fisherwomen offered Samudra puja (prayers to Sea God), at Surathkal in Mangaluru on Monday.

The programme was organised under the aegis of Doddakopla Mogaveera Sabha. The fishermen offer prayers to the Sea God on a full moon day after deep-sea fishing season holiday ends.

Sabha President Giridhar Kotian Sacchendra Gurikar was present. The puja was offered by offering milk, tender coconuts, fruits, coconuts and flowers to the sea.

They also prayed for the eradication of Covid-19 from the world. Mogaveera members recited bhajans.

Later, they proceeded towards the seashore from Sri Rama Bhajana Mandira in the vicinity.

In Udupi

The fishermen in Udupi too offered Samudra Puja at Malpe shore.

After offering prayers at Vadabandeshwara Balarama Temple, Naganakatte and Bobbarya Daivasthana, the fishermen went to Malpe shore and offered prayers as per the tradition.

Fishermen consider the day as auspicious and pray to safeguard their family members from all evil when they venture into the sea for fishing for weeks together.

The Hejamadi Elooru Mohaveera Mahasabhas in Kaup, Polipu, Kaipunjalu and Mulooru too offered Samudra puja at Amasekari sea shore in Hejamadi. Seven Mogaveera Sanghas of Hejamadi, Gundi, Sannagundi, Palimaru, Mattu, Achemattu and Kannangaru took part.

Elooru Mogaveera Mahasabha President Sadashiva Kotian said, "We offer prayers to the sea to bless us with bounty and for it to remain calm throughout the year. Sea is the lifeline of the fishermen. As per the direction of the government, the rituals were held in a simple manner."

The members of Kodi Kanyana Sarvajanika Ganeshotsava Samithi offered Samudra Puja as well at Kodi Kanyana.