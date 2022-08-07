Fishing boat capsizes, 11 fishermen rescued

A fishing boat that left for deep sea fishing from Bunder in Mangaluru capsized in the sea after a hole developed on its side. All 11 fishermen labourers on board were rescued by another fishing boat that was engaged in fishing nearby.

The boat, which capsized completely, had fish on board, costing the owner Krishna Kumar nearly Rs 75 lakh in losses.

Water started gushing inside the boat through the hole and the depth of the water was 90 metres when the boat capsized. Upon noticing water in the boat, the fishermen on board alerted others and were rescued.

With the rough sea condition, the Coast Guard has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till August 8. All those who had ventured into the sea have been asked to return to the shore.