Fishing boat capsizes, five people on board rescued

A deep fishing boat capsized owing to rough sea conditions and gusty wind, while all five persons on board were rescued by the fishermen fishing in other boats.
The boat ‘Manal’ was owned by Mohammed Haneef from Udyavara. The boat had left for fishing from Malpe on March 29. On March 30 at midnight, they were fishing near
Gangolli. The fibre sheet near the engine of the boat was damaged and water started entering inside the boat.
The fishermen on board the boat informed fishermen from Rajaraksha fishing boat which was engaged in fishing in a nearby area.
The Rajaraksha fishing boat reached the spot and rescued all five fishermen on board the ‘Manal’ boat. However, they could not save the boat from capsizing.
A case has been registered at Gangolli Coastal Security Police.
