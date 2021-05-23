Fishing boat hits shore at Kodi, all 10 rescued

A fishing boat accidentally hit the shore at Kodi near Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district in the wee hours of Sunday. All 10 fishermen on board the boat have been rescued by the locals.

The boat ‘Azaan’ had left for fishing from Mangalore Old Port at 1.30 am. The boat belongs to Ashraf and Farooq from Ullal.

There were 10 fishermen including five from Kanyakumari on board of the board. It is said that a few of them were in an inebriated condition. The mishap occurred when the captain of the boat handed over the boat to another fisherman on board, said sources.

Local residents said that after the boat hit the shore, a few of the fishermen on board were found vomiting. A case has been registered at Ullal Police Station.