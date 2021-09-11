Fishing boat tragedy: 1 goes missing in Mangaluru

Fishing boat tragedy: 1 goes missing in Mangaluru

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 11 2021, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 16:22 ist
The gillnet boat which met with a mishap near Panambur beach on Saturday morning. Credit: Special Arrangement

A fisherman went missing after a gillnet boat met with a mishap near Panambur beach on Saturday morning.

The missing fisherman is Sharief. The boat owned by Azar had ventured into fishing in the morning. The boat was caught in the gusty wind in the sea. The locals rescued four other fishermen Abdul Azeez, Imthiyaz, Sinon, and Firoz who were on board the boat. The search is on for the missing fisherman. The boat has been brought to the shore. 

Mangaluru
fishing boat
Karnataka

