Fit India Freedom Run held in Madikeri

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Sep 25 2021, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 00:34 ist
Lt Col Navdeep Singh Bedi flags off the Fit India Freedom Run in Madikeri.

The 19th Karnataka Battalion NCC Wing of Field Marshal K M Cariappa College, Madikeri CMC and the Green City Forum organised Fit India Freedom Run and cleanliness campaign on Saturday.

A cleanliness drive was carried out in front of the statue of Field Marshal K M Cariappa at Sudarshan Circle, General Thimayya Circle, Ajjamada Devaiah Circle, Chowki and State Bank Circle.

Lt Col Navdeep Singh Bedi said that there is a need to improve immunity to fight against Covid-19.

"Everyone should engage in exercise daily to maintain their health," he added.

Field Marshal K M Cariappa College NCC officer Major Dr B Raghava also spoke on the occasion.

Fit India Freedom Run
Madikeri
Cleanliness Drive

