Fit India Freedom Run held in Madikeri

The 19th Karnataka Battalion NCC Wing of Field Marshal K M Cariappa College, Madikeri CMC and the Green City Forum organised Fit India Freedom Run and cleanliness campaign on Saturday.

A cleanliness drive was carried out in front of the statue of Field Marshal K M Cariappa at Sudarshan Circle, General Thimayya Circle, Ajjamada Devaiah Circle, Chowki and State Bank Circle.

Lt Col Navdeep Singh Bedi said that there is a need to improve immunity to fight against Covid-19.

"Everyone should engage in exercise daily to maintain their health," he added.

Field Marshal K M Cariappa College NCC officer Major Dr B Raghava also spoke on the occasion.