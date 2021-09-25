Fit India Freedom Run held in Madikeri

The 19th Karnataka Battalion NCC Wing of Field Marshal K M Cariappa College, Madikeri CMC and the Green City Forum organised Fit India Freedom Run and cleanliness campaign on Saturday.
A cleanliness drive was carried out in front of the statue of Field Marshal K M Cariappa at Sudarshan Circle, General Thimayya Circle, Ajjamada Devaiah Circle, Chowki and State Bank Circle.
Lt Col Navdeep Singh Bedi said that there is a need to improve immunity to fight against Covid-19.
"Everyone should engage in exercise daily to maintain their health," he added.
Field Marshal K M Cariappa College NCC officer Major Dr B Raghava also spoke on the occasion.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden at White House
California to strike the word 'alien' from its laws
'Elon Musk, girlfriend Grimes are semi-separated'
India wins two silvers at archery world championships
China cracks down harder on cryptocurrency
DH Toon | 'Throw the termites out of Assam!'
Disney sues to keep rights to Marvel characters
Horns are of no value, the rhinos are