Five booked for violating Covid-19 rules

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Jun 01 2021, 00:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 02:00 ist

The police have booked cases against five persons on the charges of arranging mass meals, violating the Covid-19 rules, at Madhuraiveeran Temple, in Telugara Beedi.

Acting on a tip-off, the Covid squad rushed to the spot and found that arrangements were made for mass meals at the temple. Following the complaint by the squad, police have booked cases against five members of the management committee of the temple.

