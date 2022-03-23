Five-day 'Mega Udyami Santhe' at Kadri park from Friday

Deshpande Foundation's five-day exhibition-cum-sale, 'Mega Udyami Santhe', will be inaugurated by Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath at Kadri park on March 25, the foundation's senior programme manager Prasanna Kulkarni said.
Kulkarni told reporters on Wednesday that the exhibition is being organised in Mangaluru for the first time, with an objective to revive micro-industries under their micro-entrepreneurship development programme (MEDP).
As many as 118 stalls had been set up, he added.
The foundation, set up in 2009, has been engaged in skill development programmes, doubling the income of farmers through different interventions, encouraging startups and assisting micro-entrepreneurs from packaging to marketing their products.
