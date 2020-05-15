Five test positive for COVID-19 in Udupi

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • May 15 2020, 20:12 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 20:35 ist
After 47 days, Udupi district reported five fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday. 

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said that five passengers from Udupi who landed at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) from Dubai and were quarantined at hotels in Udupi had tested positive and were undergoing treatment at designated COVID-19 TMA Pai Hospital in Udupi.

Those who tested positive included a 52-year-old man, 31-year-old man, 33-year-old woman, 38-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man.

A total of 49 passengers who had arrived from Dubai were quarantined in Udupi. DK district administration was informed that two bus drivers who ferried the passengers from the airport to Udupi were from Mangaluru. 

The staff of the quarantine facilities are taking all precautions. Hence, they are not considered as primary contacts. However, they will be tested for COVID-19, on the seventh day of the arrival of the passengers. A total of 1,862 samples were sent for testing and 1,822 are negative and 32 are pending.

A total of 4,497 are screened till date as on Friday in the district. Three among the eight infected patients had been discharged, he added.

COVID-19
Udupi
Mangalore International Airport
Karnataka

