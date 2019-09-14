Five truckloads of sand seized in Bantwal taluk

Bantwal Tahsildar Rashmi S R led a team of officials and seized five trucks involved in illegal sand transport on Friday night. The trucks were handed over to the police.

It was found that these trucks were loaded with sand procured from illegally maintained stocks and sold to other districts at exorbitant prices. The sand was transported to other districts at night. The truck owners had no licence too.

The team begun raiding in the early hours of Saturday and took five trucks transporting sand into custody. Two of the trucks seized were from Narahari and Panemangalore, one from Marnabail, one from Chelur, and one more from Padibagilu area in Vittal.

The swift raids by the Bantwal tahsildar came as a shock to the illegal sand traders. RI Naveen and other staff of the department were part of the operation.