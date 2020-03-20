Five under observation in DK

As many as five people are under observation for displaying symptoms of Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday.

As many as 630 people were screened in the district and 1,564 people are under home quarantine as on Friday, said Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh. As many as 14 people have been quarantined with the symptoms of Covid-19 at ESI Hospital in Mangaluru.

As many as 10 people have completed 28 days of home quarantine. All the 17 samples tested for coronavirus have turned negative. Nine samples have been sent for testing from the district.

She said that as a part of the awareness drive, Asha workers have visited 1,04,151 houses in the district.

Saloons beauty parlours closed

Meanwhile, Mangaluru City Corporation ordered the closure of all saloons and beauty parlours under its limits from March 21.