Flag burning incident: Child rights commission calls for action against school in Puttur

An incident of students burning flags of neighbouring countries at an educational institution in Puttur came to light during a public hearing on the ill-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on children, organised by the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) on Saturday.

Dakshina Kannada Senior Child Protection Officer under the Superintendent of Police jurisdiction, Dr Gaana P Kumar, drawing the Commission's attention to the flag-burning incident, questioned the justification behind engaging children in such an act.

KSCPCR member D Shankarappa said cases should have been filed against those responsible for the act on the school premises.

"Educational institutions should not sow seeds of hatred among children. Police should visit the school and register an FIR against them," he stressed. The children, at the programme, also highlighted problems like poor internet networks posing a hindrance to online classes and lack of money to purchase smartphones to attend online classes, among others.

Issues, such as students being prevented from attending online classes for not paying fees, deduction of the syllabus of previous classes affecting studies, developing health issues and headaches listening to online classes and losing parents to Covid-19 tugged at the heartstrings of the attendees.

Shankarappa promised to initiate action against the school headmaster for insulting students, with regard to the flag burning.

In a major complaint, a student alleged that the government college building in Puttur was in a dilapidated condition and lacked basic facilities, with students not being allowed to use toilets, and a lack of drinking water facilities. Shankarappa, responding to their grievance, directed the PU department deputy director to consider the issue seriously.

Earlier, Dr Gaana P Kumar said there is a need for collaborative efforts to save children from cybercrimes. Many children have become victims of cybercrimes during the lockdown and online classes. Children, in particular, should be cautious about what they share on social media, he said.

"The district has reported 48 cases under the POCSO Act this year. In addition, four cases under the JJ Act were reported during the period," Kumar said.

KSCPCR member Shankarappa said the Commission has launched a unique initiative to hear children and their problems faced during the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown. The problems, if not addressed by the district-level officials, will be redressed by the government, he said.

