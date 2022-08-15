Mangaluru: Flex naming junction after Savarkar removed

Flex naming junction after Veer Savarkar removed in Mangaluru

The SDPI members brought the issue to the notice of Surathkal police and also warned to hold a protest if it was not removed from the spot

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 15 2022, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2022, 11:46 ist
A flex mounted at Surathkal Junction naming it after Veer Savarkar was removed by the officials. Credit: DH Photo 

A flex mounted at Surathkal junction naming it after Veer Savarkar was removed on Sunday.

The circle was not officially named after Veer Savarkar. But, a flex with a photograph of Savarkar was found on Sunday.

The SDPI members brought the issue to the notice of Surathkal police and also warned to hold a protest if it was not removed from the spot.

Later, the SDPI members contacted the MCC authorities.

As the proposal to name the circle after Savarkar has not yet been approved by the government, the MCC authorities removed the flex from the spot.

It may be recalled that a proposal to name a circle at Surathkal after Veer Savarkar was mooted by Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty.

The council meeting held in October 2021 referred the proposal to the Standing Committee on Town Planning and the same is waiting for approval from the government. 

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said though the council of the MCC had approved to name a circle after Veer Savarkar, the process has not been completed yet. Hence, the flex was removed.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mangaluru
Surathkal
Veer Savarkar
SDPI

What's Brewing

Google marks India's Independence with animated doodle

Google marks India's Independence with animated doodle

What’s your favourite patriotic song?

What’s your favourite patriotic song?

DH Toon | I-Day: The promise of August 15

DH Toon | I-Day: The promise of August 15

Freedom, violence, and peace through a gender lens

Freedom, violence, and peace through a gender lens

Rise of a cricketing superpower

Rise of a cricketing superpower

India at 75 | Deep dive into India's Independence with these books

India at 75 | Deep dive into India's Independence with these books

Must-watch documentaries to watch on Independence Day

Must-watch documentaries to watch on Independence Day

 