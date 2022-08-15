Flex naming junction after Veer Savarkar removed in Mangaluru

A flex mounted at Surathkal junction naming it after Veer Savarkar was removed on Sunday.

The circle was not officially named after Veer Savarkar. But, a flex with a photograph of Savarkar was found on Sunday.

The SDPI members brought the issue to the notice of Surathkal police and also warned to hold a protest if it was not removed from the spot.

Later, the SDPI members contacted the MCC authorities.

As the proposal to name the circle after Savarkar has not yet been approved by the government, the MCC authorities removed the flex from the spot.

It may be recalled that a proposal to name a circle at Surathkal after Veer Savarkar was mooted by Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty.

The council meeting held in October 2021 referred the proposal to the Standing Committee on Town Planning and the same is waiting for approval from the government.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said though the council of the MCC had approved to name a circle after Veer Savarkar, the process has not been completed yet. Hence, the flex was removed.