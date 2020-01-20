Floating jetties to come up at Hoige Bazaar, Malpe

The state government has decided to construct floating jetties at Hoige Bazaar and at Malpe, Minister for Fisheries and Port Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Monday.

The jetties are being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 6.5 crore each, for the benefit of fishermen, said Kota, who is also district in-charge minister.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 'Kumaradhara' boat of Mahajana Sabha Bengre at Thota Bengre and a passenger ferry jetty constructed by the Department of Port and Inland Water Transport at Boloor on Monday.

The minister said that it has been decided to construct a floating jetty on a pilot basis, to know its uses. “The experts have been asked to look into the carrying capacity and other technical details of the floating jetty. The work on the construction of the floating jetty will be taken up after getting technical approval,” he added.

The minister said that the state government is committed for the welfare of fishermen. A scheme to give Kisan credit cards to fishermen has been launched. The scheme will be extended to all fishermen.

Silt at estuary

“The accumulation of silt at an estuary in Mangaluru is inconveniencing fishing boats. A sum of Rs 29 crore has been sanctioned to take up dredging. Tender has been floated for the dredging work at the estuary,” said the minister.

He said that title deeds have been issued to the residents of Bengre and Thannirbavi areas. “The RTCs, however, have not been issued to them. Owing to the lack of RTCs, the residents have been unable to avail of loans from banks. A meeting will be convened with the deputy commissioner and tahsildar to sort out the issue. The matter will also be brought to the notice of the revenue minister,” said the minister.

Expansion of port

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath has said that the work on the third phase of expansion of the fisheries port at the Old Port will begin shortly. “There is a need to train the fishermen on the cultivation of seaweed on the model of Gujarat. The residents have demanded a police outpost at Bengre,” he said and added, “The district in-charge minister has brought the matter to the notice of the home minister.”

The passenger ferry jetty was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 45 lakh. The jetty is 15.5 metres long and four metres wide.