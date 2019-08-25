Flood: Cesc incurs Rs 2-crore loss

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Ltd (Cesc) has incurred a loss of around Rs 2 crore due to floods in Kodagu district.

The Cesc personnel have been striving to restore power supply in rural areas, which have been badly hit. Around 2,150 electricity poles, 117 transformers and electricity wires for 6.8 km were damaged.

Cesc Executive Engineer Somashekhar said that 95% of the restoration works have been completed. The affected villages will get power supply in the next two days. The power supply will return to normalcy in the district within a week. Around 400 personnel from Kodagu and 100 temporary personnel have been working to restore power supply in the district. Around 150 personnel from other districts were deployed earlier to restore power supply.

“Moornadu, Kondangeri, Halugunda, Balamuri, Kottamudi, Napoklu and Paluru regions were affected by floods caused by River Cauvery. More personnel have been deployed in these areas,” Somashekhar added.

The Cesc has incurred a huge loss in the region. Electricity wires were severed in Mukkodlu, Galibeedu, Kaluru and surrounding regions of Northern Kodagu.