Flood-damaged roads to be repaired at cost of Rs 28 cr

MLA Appachu Ranjan and MLC Sunil Subramani visited roads and areas in Madikeri that were severely affected by floods on Friday.

They visited MFC College Road, Race Course Road, Bhagawati Nagar, Kannika Extension, Chamundeshwari Nagar and neighboring regions.

Inspecting the roads, Ranjan said that the road repair could not be carried out all these months due to rain.

“As the rain has receded now, work will be taken up under Nagarotthana project and flood relief measures at a total cost of Rs 28 crore”, he added.

Ranjan said, “The damaged roads will be converted into an all-season road before March 2020. Concretisation will be carried out at the places where roads have been damaged during the UGD works. Also, the roads leading to new Zilla Panchayat complex, district court complex and Kendriya Vidyalaya will be upgraded”.

Further, he directed the City Municipal Council commissioner to take steps to carry out scientific segregation of waste at the waste management unit near Stone Hill. The plastic waste should be separated from organic waste and the latter should be utilised towards the preparation of manure, he added.

CMC Commissioner Ramesh, Engineer Nagaraj, Health Inspector Nachappa and Prakash were

present.