Flood inundates bridges, submerges roads

Overnight rain in Ajjampura and Tarikere taluks has left a trail of destruction. Onion cultivated on several acres of land was washed away in the rain in Ajjampura.

Flood water had entered several houses. Following submerging of bridges, connectivity to several villages was lost in the taluk.

A bridge across Tumbe Halla in Ajjampura was submerged. Further, bridges on Ajjampura-Hebbooru, Katiganare-M Hosahalli and M Hosahalli-Bankanagatte were submerged in the floodwater. As a result, the connectivity to Hebbooru, Abbinaholalu, M Hosahalli and other villages was affected.

With water level in a lake at Shivani breaching the danger level, the connectivity to Shivani-Shivani R S and Shivani-Ramagiri was lost. Water was flowing on a bridge at Javooru, thus affecting vehicular movement on Javooru-Naranapura Road.

Water had entered several houses at Hebooru, Benakunase, Muguli, Gadihalli and washed away essential commodities, inconveniencing women, senior citizens and children. Water from Kuduregowda Kere at Kurubarahalli had entered farmlands and damaged crops. Over 1,000 copra and coconut stored in a shed by merchant Chandrashekar at Rangapura washed away in the flood.

In Tarikere

The torrential rain caused water-logging in farmlands and a few houses were partially damaged in Tarikere taluk.

As many as 23 houses were damaged in Kasaba hobli. Water had entered inside 13 houses in A Rangapura, APMC stalls and three houses at Galihalli.

The water level in Doddakere increased drastically at A Rangapura. However, alert villagers facilitated the easy flow of water.

The connecting bridge on Erehalli-Tarikere-Rangapura was inundated. Water overflowed on Ittige-Tarikere Road and affected the movement of vehicles. Flood water had inundated arecanut plantations at Haliyooru, Ittige, Erehalli, Hadikere and Rangapura.

According to officials from the Minor Irrigation Department, barring Rajikere, Koranahalli Kere and Aregondikere, all other lakes are full in the taluk.

Owing to the submerging of roads, PU students had a tough time in reaching the college to write mid-term examinations.

MLA D S Suresh visited the flood-affected areas in the taluk. The authorities arranged food for the victims at A Rangapura village. Tahsildar Dharmojirao said that a relief centre will be opened if necessary.