Flood: Minister directs DC to shift people from vulnerable areas

People living in vulnerable areas that are prone to floods and landslides should be shifted to safer locations after persuading them. Just issuing notices to shift them from the locations will not do any good, said Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

Speaking during a video conference on the preparedness to tackle natural calamities, he said, “Just issue of notices to the families residing in flood and landslide-prone areas is not sufficient. Last year, the family of the Talacauvery priest had lost their lives in the landslide. Such incidents should not repeat.”

The people living in vulnerable areas should be shifted to relief centres. Schools and community halls should be reserved as relief centres, he said.

The relief centres should have bedsheets and mats. In addition, food should be supplied at the centres. Toilet facilities should be arranged in the relief centre along with the supply of hot water, directed the minister.

Any disruption in power supply during a natural calamity should be restored immediately, said the minister.

The officials should take precautionary measure depending on the geography of the area, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal said that all precautionary measures have been initiated to tackle natural calamities in the district.

The demand for kerosene is on the rise in the district during the monsoon, she said and appealed to the minister to supply an additional quantity of kerosene to the district for three months. The minister, in turn, promised to discuss the issue with the Minister for Food and Civil Supplies.

There was no shortage of funds to tackle natural calamities. All the precautionary measures should be taken. Any issues should be brought to the notice of the principal secretary and commissioner. The officials from various departments should work in coordination, said the minister.

85 sensitive areas

The deputy commissioner said that already 85 vulnerable villages have been identified in Madikeri and Virajpet.

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera and others were present.